14 小时前
BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Energy Development enters into $60 million term loan
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点39分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Energy Development enters into $60 million term loan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co

* Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company enters into $60 million term loan and $70 million revolving credit facility

* Kayne Anderson Energy - ‍term loan and revolving credit facility replace company's $120 million revolving credit facility and $70 million term loan​

* Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co - ‍ term loan has a four-year term, maturing on august 11, 2021

* Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co - ‍ revolving credit facility has a two-year commitment maturing on august 11, 2019​

* Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co - ‍as of August 11, 2017, co had $60 million borrowed on term loan and $10 million borrowed on revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

