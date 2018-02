Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Inc:

* KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY TOTAL RETURN FUND ENTERS INTO $75 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY TOTAL RETURN FUND INC - ‍ CREDIT FACILITY HAS A 364-DAY TERM, MATURING ON FEBRUARY 15, 2019​

* KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY TOTAL RETURN FUND -‍ FACILITY REPLACES $75 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON FEB 28, 2018​