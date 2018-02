Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kazia Therapeutics Ltd:

* KAZIA RECEIVES FDA ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR GDC-0084

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - PHASE II CLINICAL STUDY OF GDC-0084 IS ANTICIPATED TO PROVIDE AN INITIAL DATA READ-OUT IN EARLY CALENDAR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)