BRIEF-KB Home Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* KB Home reports 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KB Home qtrly deliveries rose 11 pct to 2,765 homes
* KB Home - inventories increased to $3.51 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $1.12 billion for first nine months of 2017
* KB Home - for Q3, homes in backlog up 4 pct to 5,455
* KB Home qtrly net order value grew 15 pct to $1.07 billion
* KB Home - 4 pct increase in net orders to 2,608 in Q3