BRIEF-KBR announces Q3 earnings per share $0.32
2017年10月31日 / 中午11点47分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-KBR announces Q3 earnings per share $0.32

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.35 to $1.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc- ‍backlog remained flat at $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2017 compared to $10.3 billion as of June 30, 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc -FY adjusted earnings guidance excludes legacy legal costs of about $13 million for U.S. Government contracts ​

* KBR Inc - for 2017 co expects ‍operating cash flows to range from $120 million to $200 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

