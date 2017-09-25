FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR Inc - KBRwyle has won a seat on NASA services contract​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 上午10点26分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-KBR Inc - KBRwyle has won a seat on NASA services contract​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR Inc - co’s global government services business, KBRwyle, has won a seat on NASA research, engineering, mission integration services contract​

* KBR Inc - ‍REMIS contract to provide research and engineering products and services for international space station​

* KBR Inc - ‍contract has a five-year base period and a two-year option with a maximum ceiling value of $500 million​

* KBR Inc - ‍expected revenue from with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s government services business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

