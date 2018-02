BRIEF-KBR Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.94

Feb 23 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017; GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.94

* Q4 REVENUE $937 MILLION VERSUS $1.2 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.45

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍IN Q4, $18 MILLION TAX BENEFIT ATTRIBUTED TO “TAX ACT” OF 2017 RESULTED FROM REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES TO NEW LOWER FEDERAL TAX RATE​

* BACKLOG INCREASED BY $0.3 BILLION TO $10.6 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $10.3 BILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* OPERATING CASH FLOWS FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO RANGE FROM $125 TO $175 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS ‍LEGACY LEGAL COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION OR $0.07 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE IN 2018​

* KBR - ‍SECURED A FINANCING COMMITMENT OF ROUGHLY $2 BILLION FOR RECAPITALIZATION FROM A MAJOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION, EXPECTS TO EXECUTE FINANCING COMPONENTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​