Jan 15 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR ASSURES NO DISRUPTIONS ON UK DEFENSE PROJECT

* EXPECTS NO DISRUPTION TO PROJECT BEING EXECUTED THROUGH JV WITH CARILLION AS RESULT OF CARILLION‘S ANNOUNCED LIQUIDATION ​

* ‍HAVE BEEN UNDERGOING CONTINGENCY PLANNING FOR LAST THREE MONTHS,ARE WELL PLACED TO CONTINUE OPERATING UK DEFENSE PROJECT​ CONTRACT

* DO NOT EXPECT ANY DISRUPTION TO DELIVERY OF SERVICES, PERFORMANCE OF CONTRACT OR CASH-FLOW FROM THE CONTRACT BECAUSE OF CARILLION'S LIQUIDATION