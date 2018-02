Feb 23 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR - ON FEB 22,CO‘S UNIT AGREED TO ACQUIRE SGT INC PURSUANT TO EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG KAMCO HOLDINGS,KAMCO HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDERS & OTHERS

* KBR INC SAYS UNDER TERMS, UNIT WILL PAY KAMCO HOLDINGS $355 MILLION FOR SGT - SEC FILING