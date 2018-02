BRIEF-KBR To Utilize PCMAX Technology For New Polycarbonate Project In China

Feb 8 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR WILL UTILIZE INNOVATIVE PCMAX™ TECHNOLOGY FOR NEW POLYCARBONATE PROJECT IN CHINA

* KBR INC - ‍IT HAS BEEN AWARDED BOTH A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING (LBED) AND A EQUIPMENT SUPPLY CONTRACT BY CANGZHOU DAHUA NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD​

* KBR INC - ‍AWARDED BOTH LICENSE AND ENGINEERING (LBED) AND EQUIPMENT SUPPLY CONTRACT TO BUILD NEW POLYCARBONATE PLANT IN CANGZHOU CITY, CHINA​

* KBR INC-REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH PROJECT WAS BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR‘S TECHNOLOGY AND CONSULTING BUSINESS SEGMENT IN Q4 OF 2017​

* KBR - ‍UNDER TERMS OF 2 CONTRACTS,TO PROVIDE PCMAX TECHNOLOGY,AMONG OTHERS FOR 100,000 METRIC TONNES PER ANNUM SINGLE TRAIN PLANT IN CANGZHOU​