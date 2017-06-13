FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 上午10点26分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT:

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc reports a 7.1 percent stake in Whitestone REIT as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT intends to acquire Whitestone REIT's common shares through open market purchases until they hold up to 9.6% of outstanding common shares

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT says consider Whitestone REIT's common shares an "attractive investment opportunity"

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT - to seek dialogue with Whitestone REIT's management to discuss further aligning interests between management, shareholders Source text: (bit.ly/2svUMCE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below