March 2 (Reuters) - Kearny Financial Corp:

* KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP. AND CLIFTON BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCE THE RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR ACQUISITION

* KEARNY FINANCIAL - CO, CLIFTON BANCORP EXPECT TO CLOSE MERGER IN EARLY APRIL 2018, SUBJECT TO SATISFACTION OF CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: