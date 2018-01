Jan 5 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc:

* ‍US TAX REFORM LEGISLATION​

* ‍KELLER EXPECTS THIS TAX REFORM LEGISLATION WILL BENEFIT ITS FUTURE AFTER TAX EARNINGS

* ‍EXPECT 2017 EARNINGS TO BENEFIT FROM ONE-OFF NON-CASH CREDIT TO INCOME STATEMENT DUE TO US DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES

* ‍BASED ON NET LIABILITIES AT END OF 2016, CASH CREDIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$10M​​​