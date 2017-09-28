FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 下午1点34分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members

* Kellogg - Steve Cahillane’s annual compensation includes annual base salary of $1.3 million

* Kellogg Co - ‍Cahillane’s annual compensation includes target annual incentive under annual incentive plan of 150% of annual base salary

* Kellogg Co - ‍Cahillane's annual compensation includes target annual long-term equity grant of $7 million for 2018‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2wZlQrM) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below