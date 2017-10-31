FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kellogg on conf call- Q3 benefited from some DSD-related shipments that were expected to come in Q2
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 下午3点02分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Kellogg on conf call- Q3 benefited from some DSD-related shipments that were expected to come in Q2

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* On conf call- Eggo had Q3 share gains on removal of artificial colors and flavors and success of disney shaped waffles‍​

* On conf call- Eggo also benefited from the exit of a competitor

* Cereal is a tough category right now but we have a stronger commercial plan in place, particularly as we get to 2018

* Net sales in Q3 picked up about a percentage point from trade inventory build ahead of hurricanes

* Also benefited from some DSD-related shipments that we expected to come in Q2

* Gave customers list price adjustment in Q3 as we no longer provide services of ordering, warehousing delivery and stocking Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below