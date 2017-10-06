FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kellogg to acquire Chicago Bar Company, maker of RXBAR
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 下午1点50分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Kellogg to acquire Chicago Bar Company, maker of RXBAR

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* Kellogg Co - ‍that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chicago Bar Company LLC, maker of RXBAR​

* Kellogg Co - ‍purchase price is $600 million, or approximately $400 million net of tax benefits​

* Kellogg Co - ‍excluding one-time costs, acquisition is expected to be immaterial to eps in 2017 and 2018​

* Kellogg Co - ‍RXBAR to continue to operate independently as a standalone business

* Kellogg Co - from deal ‍expect multiple on projected 2018 ebitda to be in range of 12-14x, inclusive of tax benefits to purchase price​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below