BRIEF-KEMET Corp says ‍within Tokin Legacy Group, co will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions​
2017年11月16日 / 中午11点49分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - KEMET Corp

* KEMET Corp - ‍within Tokin Legacy Group, co will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions​

* KEMET Corp says ‍will accrue about $5.3 million between current fiscal quarter and June 30, 2018 with savings expected to begin on April 1, 2018 - sec filing​

* KEMET Corp - ‍total cost savings for next fiscal year from Tokin Legacy Group reduction​ is expected to be approximately $9.2 million

* KEMET Corp - ‍solid capacitors business group to relocate tantalum powder facility equipment from Carson City, Nevada to existing Matamoros, Mexico Plant​

* KEMET Corp - ‍film and electrolytic business group will take a voluntary reduction in force in its Italian operations​

* KEMET Corp - ‍reduction in Italian operations will accrue about $5.0 million between current fiscal quarter & quarter ending March 31, 2018 based on reduction timing​ Source text: [bit.ly/2hDEzaQ] Further company coverage:

