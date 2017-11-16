BRIEF-KEMET Corp says ‍within Tokin Legacy Group, co will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - KEMET Corp
* KEMET Corp - within Tokin Legacy Group, co will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions
* KEMET Corp says will accrue about $5.3 million between current fiscal quarter and June 30, 2018 with savings expected to begin on April 1, 2018 - sec filing
* KEMET Corp - total cost savings for next fiscal year from Tokin Legacy Group reduction is expected to be approximately $9.2 million
* KEMET Corp - solid capacitors business group to relocate tantalum powder facility equipment from Carson City, Nevada to existing Matamoros, Mexico Plant
* KEMET Corp - film and electrolytic business group will take a voluntary reduction in force in its Italian operations
* KEMET Corp - reduction in Italian operations will accrue about $5.0 million between current fiscal quarter & quarter ending March 31, 2018 based on reduction timing Source text: [bit.ly/2hDEzaQ] Further company coverage: