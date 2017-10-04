FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD
2017年10月4日 / 中午11点33分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for potential rare pediatric indications of tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

* Kempharm Inc says ‍Kempharm will be responsible for financing and managing all product development​

* Says ‍in exchange, co will retain full intellectual property and commercial ownership of any product developed as a result of the agreement​

* Says ‍Genco eligible to receive certain milestone and royalty-based or value share payments​

* Says ‍additional details about agreement were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

