BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson Announces Offering Of Additional $250 Mln Principal Amount Of 5.875 Pct Senior Notes Due 2024

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* KENNEDY WILSON ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF AN ADDITIONAL $250.0 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ADDITIONAL NOTES TO REPAY ENTIRE AMOUNT CURRENTLY DRAWN UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS SAYS‍ TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ADDITIONAL NOTES TO REPAY PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS TERM LOAN FACILITY​