FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says co units entered into an Escrow Agreement with a syndicate of lenders - SEC filing
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 上午10点18分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says co units entered into an Escrow Agreement with a syndicate of lenders - SEC filing

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - on October 3 co, units entered into an Escrow Agreement with a syndicate of lenders - SEC filing

* Kennedy-Wilson - ‍pursuant to Escrow Agreement, parties delivered executed signature pages to $700 million unsecured revolving credit, term loan facility​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - A&R facility is comprised of a $500 million revolving line of credit and a $200 million term loan facility

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍A&R facility has a maturity date of March 31, 2021-SEC filing​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍existing revolving credit facility currently has an outstanding balance of $350 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xg09nv) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below