Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH THE NOTES OFFERING, HAS ENTERED INTO CROSS-CURRENCY SWAP AGREEMENTS TOTALING $200.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS - SWAP ‍AGREEMENTS WILL HAVE A 5-YEAR TENOR