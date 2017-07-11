FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says unit secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日 / 上午10点24分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says unit secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings - Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility of £225 million

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings - facility has been extended to earlier of 28 February 2018 and date of merger transaction with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says in event deal not effective by 28 feb, KWE to have right to extend facility maturity up to further 6 months- sec filing

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - £225.0 million multi-currency revolving credit facility remains undrawn to date Source text - bit.ly/2u8BinZ Further company coverage:

