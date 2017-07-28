FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Kenon announces updates in connection with unit's public offering of shares, listing on TASE
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午4点55分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Kenon announces updates in connection with unit's public offering of shares, listing on TASE

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon announces updates in connection with its subsidiary OPC's public offering of shares and listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

* Kenon holdings ltd - IC Power Ltd.'s unit filed a second draft prospectus with Israel Securities Authority

* Kenon holdings - filing of second draft prospectus with Israel Securities Authority is in connection with contemplated IPO of shares in Israel

* Kenon holdings - Unit filed second draft prospectus related to contemplated IPO of its shares in Israel and a listing on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below