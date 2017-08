Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd-

* OPC Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of Kenon, prices initial public offering

* Kenon Holdings - unit's initial public offering of its ordinary shares has been priced at nis12.5 (approximately $3.47) per ordinary share​

* Kenon Holdings Ltd - ‍shares of unit will begin trading on August 14, 2017 on tel aviv stock exchange under ticker symbol "OPCE"​