Feb 7 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 REVENUE $18.7 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TOTALED ABOUT $93.5 MILLION