BRIEF-Keurig Green Mountain To Buy Dr. Pepper Snapple

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - DR PEPPER SNAPPLE AND KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN TO MERGE, CREATING A CHALLENGER IN THE BEVERAGE INDUSTRY WITH A WORLD-CLASS PORTFOLIO OF ICONIC BRANDS AND AN UNRIVALED NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION CAPABILITY

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍DR PEPPER SNAPPLE SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $103.75 PER SHARE IN A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AND RETAIN 13% OF COMBINED CO​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍KDP TARGETS REALIZING $600 MILLION IN SYNERGIES ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS BY 2021​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍EXPECTS TO PAY ITS Q1 ORDINARY COURSE DIVIDEND OF $0.58 PER SHARE​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, JAB‘S PARTNER IN KEURIG, WILL HOLD AN APPROXIMATELY 13-14% STAKE IN COMBINED COMPANY​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - BOB GAMGORT, CURRENT CEO OF KEURIG, WILL SERVE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍ JAB HOLDING COMPANY, AND ITS PARTNERS, WILL MAKE AN EQUITY INVESTMENT OF $9 BILLION AS PART OF FINANCING OF DEAL​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, JAB WILL BE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER ​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - OZAN DOKMECIOGLU, CURRENT CFO OF KEURIG, WILL SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - AT CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, COMPANY EXPECTS TO DELIVER AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - ‍ BART BECHT, OF JAB, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY‘S BOARD, FOUR ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS WILL BE APPOINTED BY JAB​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP - ‍KEURIG, CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE OUT OF CURRENT LOCATIONS AND BOB GAMGORT, CEO OF COMBINED CO, WILL BE BASED IN BURLINGTON

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE - 2 DIRECTORS TO BE APPOINTED BY CO, 2 DIRECTORS TO BE APPOINTED BY MONDELĒZ IN COMBINED CO​

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC SAYS CO AND KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO CREATE KEURIG DR PEPPER