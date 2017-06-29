FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kew Media Group ‍maintains prospectus forecast of 2017 adjusted ebitda of $19.1 mln​
2017年6月29日 / 晚上9点43分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Kew Media Group ‍maintains prospectus forecast of 2017 adjusted ebitda of $19.1 mln​

June 29 (Reuters) - Kew Media Group Inc:

* Kew Media Group provides an update and releases unaudited pro forma financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Kew Media Group Inc - ‍maintains prospectus forecast of 2017 adjusted ebitda of $19.1 million​

* Revenue for three months ended march 31 of $81.1 million

* Kew Media Group Inc - signed commitment letter with suntrust bank to provide portion up to us$50 million of a new senior secured revolving credit facility

* Kew Media Group Inc - suntrust bank committed to provide portion up to us$50 million of a new senior secured revolving credit facility of up to us$75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

