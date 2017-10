Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kew Media Group Inc

* Kew Media Group sells its interest in Aito Media

* Received initial consideration of about EUR 3.0 million in cash and is also entitled to potential earn-out of up to about EUR 1.5 million​

* Announced sale of 42.8% equity interest in Helsinki, Finland-based Aito Media Oy to France-based Largardere Studios​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: