Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kewaunee Scientific Corp:

* KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q2 SALES ROSE 14.2 PERCENT TO $41.47 MILLION

* ORDER BACKLOG OF $118.0 MILLION AT OCT 31, 2017 VERSUS $101.1 MILLION AT OCT 31, 2016