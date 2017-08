July 27 (Reuters) - Key Technology Inc

* Key Technology announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 sales $44.7 million

* Key Technology Inc - Key's backlog at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 was $52.1 million, compared to $33.9 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: