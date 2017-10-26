FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Key Tronic Corp responds to Cemtrex Release
2017年10月26日

BRIEF-Key Tronic Corp responds to Cemtrex Release

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cemtrex Inc

* Key Tronic - ‍on Oct 23, co became aware of a press release by Cemtrex regarding update to its purported exchange offer for Key Tronic​

* Key Tronic Corp - Key Tronic has not had any communication from Cemtrex detailing its purported offer​

* Key Tronic - ‍Cemtrex has not commenced any formal exchange offer for Key Tronic common stock, which would require additional SEC filings by Cemtrex

* Key Tronic Corp - ‍Key Tronic intends to focus on continuing to execute on its strategic plan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

