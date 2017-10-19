FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 中午11点41分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keycorp

* KeyCorp reports third quarter 2017 net income of $349 million, or $.32 per common share

* KeyCorp - Qtrly net loan charge-offs $32‍​ million versus $44 million last year

* KeyCorp - Qtrly allowance for loan and lease losses $880‍​ million versus $865 million last year

* KeyCorp- Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio 10.26‍​ percent versus 9.91 percent in Q2

* KeyCorp- Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ‍​ 11.11 percent versus 10.73 percent in Q2

* Keycorp - ‍Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $962 million for Q3 compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $788 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Keycorp - ‍Q3 2017 net interest income included $48 million of purchase accounting accretion related to acquisition of First Niagara​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Keycorp - ‍Q3 results included net impact of $0.03 per common share related to merger-related charges, merchant services gain adjustment​

* Keycorp - Qtrly provision for credit losses $51 million versus $59 mln‍​ last year

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
