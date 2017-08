July 20 (Reuters) - Keycorp

* Keycorp sees net interest income for full year 2017 in range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion - sec filing

* Keycorp - sees ‍deposits for fy17 average balances in range of $102.5 billion - $103.0 b​ln