BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
2017年10月10日 / 中午12点15分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp

* Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

* Keyera Corp - ‍has entered into a 20-year midstream agreement with chevron canada limited​

* Keyera Corp - agreement is for co ‍to fractionate and handle natural gas liquids from Chevron’s Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta​

* Keyera Corp - ‍agreement includes an area of dedication that is in excess of 230,000 gross operated acres and also includes take-or-pay commitments​

* Keyera Corp - ‍under terms of agreement, Chevron will deliver approximately 50% of its natural gas liquids from area of dedication to Keyera​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

