BRIEF-Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group

June 14 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 300 million cubic feet of sour gas
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - new agreement enables Jacobs to provide engineering services for wapiti liquids handling & gas processing facility
* Jacobs Engineering - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 25,000 barrels of field condensate per day
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network