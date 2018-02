Feb 13 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment Reit:

* KILLAM APARTMENT REIT ANNOUNCES Q4 AND 2017 RESULTS, 3.2% DISTRIBUTION INCREASE AND $39 MILLION OF ACQUISITIONS

* KILLAM APARTMENT REIT QTRLY ‍FFO PER UNIT $0.22​

* KILLAM APARTMENT REIT QTRLY ‍AFFO PER UNIT $0.18​

* KILLAM APARTMENT REIT - ‍EXPECT TO BREAK GROUND ON AT LEAST ONE NEW DEVELOPMENT DURING YEAR AND COMPLETE SAGINAW PARK AND ALEXANDER DEVELOPMENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: