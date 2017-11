Nov 7 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment Reit:

* Killam Apartment Reit announces strong q3-2017 results

* Killam Apartment Reit-qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.25​

* Killam Apartment Reit-qtrly ‍AFFO per unit $0.21​