BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada Expects to Generate $349 Mln Distributable Cash Flow for 2018

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD - EXPECTS TO GENERATE $474 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD - EXPECTS TO GENERATE $349 MILLION OF DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR 2018

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD - EXPECTS TO INVEST $1.9 BILLION ON EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING IN 2018

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA - SCOPE, PACE OF PERMITS & APPROVALS FOR TMEP DOES NOT ALLOW FOR SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN AT THIS TIME

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD - EXCLUDING AEDC, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DCF ARE BUDGETED TO BE $403 MILLION AND $278 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY FOR 2018

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA - FILED MOTIONS WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD TO RESOLVE EXISTING DELAYS IN TMEP AS THEY RELATE TO CITY OF BURNABY