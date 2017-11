Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA FILES REQUEST WITH THE NEB

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD - CO‘S ‍SUBSIDIARY, TRANS MOUNTAIN, FILED A REQUEST TO NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FURTHER TO ITS MOTION OF OCTOBER 29, 2017​

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA - REQUEST FOR BOARD SET UP PROCESS TO DEAL WITH DISAGREEMENTS, WITH PROVINCIAL & MUNICIPAL AUTHORITIES TRANSPARENTLY & EFFICIENTLY​