Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED LAUNCHES $200 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA -UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE 8 MILLION CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE MINIMUM RATE RESET PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 3 AT PRICE OF $25/SHARE

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO INDIRECTLY SUBSCRIBE FOR PREFERRED UNITS IN KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP