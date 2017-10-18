BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada reports qtrly revenue of $167.0 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd
* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd declares dividends and announces results for third quarter of 2017
* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - in the third quarter, KML generated earnings per restricted voting share of $0.11
* Qtrly revenues $167.0 million versus $169.5 mln
* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - pending receipt of some further permits and approvals, clearing and other construction activities will commence year in Alberta
* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - net income for quarter was impacted by a favorable change in foreign exchange loss
* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd says construction preparation activity is off to a slower start than planned in trans mountain project
* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - delay in trans mountain project’s construction preparation activity due to time required to file for necessary permits, approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: