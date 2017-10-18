FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada reports qtrly revenue of $167.0 mln
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 晚上8点40分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada reports qtrly revenue of $167.0 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd declares dividends and announces results for third quarter of 2017

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - in the third quarter, KML generated earnings per restricted voting share of $0.11‍​

* Qtrly revenues $167.0 million versus $169.5 mln‍​

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍pending receipt of some further permits and approvals, clearing and other construction activities will commence year in Alberta

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍net income for quarter was impacted by a favorable change in foreign exchange loss​

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd says construction preparation activity is off to a slower start than planned in ‍trans mountain project

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - delay in trans mountain​ project’s ‍construction preparation activity due to time required to file for necessary permits, approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

