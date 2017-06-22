FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 晚上9点39分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* Kinder Morgan- ‍on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement​

* Kinder Morgan - agreement establishing CAD $4.0 billion revolving construction credit facility for purposes of funding Trans Mountain expansion project

* Kinder Morgan Inc - agreement also establishing a CAD $500 million revolving working capital facility, which is available for general corporate purposes

* Kinder Morgan Inc - ‍credit agreement establishing CAD $1.0 billion revolving contingent credit facility​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - co has entered into an equity nomination and support agreement in connection with credit agreement

* Kinder Morgan Inc - credit facilities under credit agreement will mature on June 16, 2022

* Kinder Morgan-co to contribute, at time of each drawdown on construction credit facility/contingent credit facility, equity to unit; Cochin - SEC filing

* Kinder Morgan Inc - co commits to contribute equity to Cochin in an amount sufficient to cause outstanding indebtedness under credit facilities

* Kinder Morgan - co to contribute funded debt for Trans Mountain expansion project not to exceed 60% of total project costs as projected over 6 month period Source text: (bit.ly/2rWvXQL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below