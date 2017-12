BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream And Targa Resources Announce Final Investment Decision On Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project

Dec 21 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream LP:

* KINDER MORGAN, DCP MIDSTREAM AND TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GULF COAST EXPRESS PIPELINE PROJECT

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP - FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION TO PROCEED WITH GCX PROJECT AFTER EXECUTED DEFINITIVE JV DEALS & SECURED FIRM TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENTS

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP - APPROXIMATELY 85 PERCENT OF PROJECT CAPACITY IS SUBSCRIBED AND COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM, BINDING TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENTS

* TARGA RESOURCES CORP - PARTNERS EXPECT THAT REMAINING CAPACITY WILL BE SUBSCRIBED BY EARLY 2018