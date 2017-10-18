BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says Q3 earnings per share $0.15

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kinder Morgan Inc - qtrly revenue $‍​3,281 million versus $3,330 million

* Kinder Morgan Inc - continues to expect to declare dividends of $0.50 per share for 2017 before increasing dividend to $0.80 per share for 2018​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per common share $0.15​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - ‍estimates Hurricane Harvey will have 2017 DCF impact of about $20 million, excluding repair costs treated as certain items​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - ‍now expects to end 2017 year with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 5.2 times​