FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says Q3 earnings per share $0.15
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 晚上8点20分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says Q3 earnings per share $0.15

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kinder Morgan Inc - qtrly revenue $‍​3,281 million versus $3,330 million

* Kinder Morgan Inc - continues to expect to declare dividends of $0.50 per share for 2017 before increasing dividend to $0.80 per share for 2018​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per common share $0.15​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - ‍estimates Hurricane Harvey will have 2017 DCF impact of about $20 million, excluding repair costs treated as certain items​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - ‍now expects to end 2017 year with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 5.2 times​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below