1 个月前
BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences reports acquisition of Kansas manufacturing plant
2017年6月26日 / 中午11点42分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences reports acquisition of Kansas manufacturing plant

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* Kindred Biosciences announces acquisition of Kansas manufacturing plant and execution of commercial manufacturing agreement for Zimeta

* Kindred Biosciences Inc - total purchase price was $3.75 million

* Kindred Biosciences Inc says ‍also announced execution of a commercial manufacturing agreement with Corden Pharma S.P.A for manufacture of Zimeta​

* Kindred Biosciences - agreement with Corden Pharma is for initial 3-year term, permits for automatic renewal period of 2-years upon conclusion of initial term

* Says ‍company also announced completion of its ATM financing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

