FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点52分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc-

* Kindred Healthcare reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.48 billion

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍company updates outlook for 2017 and 2018​

* Sees 2018 annual revenues at midpoint of approximately $6.2 billion

* Sees 2018 core ebitdar at midpoint of approximately $830 million

* Sees 2018 core diluted eps from continuing operations at midpoint of approximately $0.80

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year​

* Sees 2017 core ebitdar of $930 million, with a range of $910 million to $950 million

* Kindred healthcare inc - "for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year"

* Kindred Healthcare - due to ongoing,widely reported inpatient volume trends co is expecting to finish year towards lower end of previous outlook range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below