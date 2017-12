BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare to be bought by Humana, Private Equity firms

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE TO BE ACQUIRED BY TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC. FOR $9.00 PER SHARE IN CASH

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.1 BILLION

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN TWO SEPARATE COMPANIES

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - ‍ UPON COMPLETING TRANSACTION, DAVID CAUSBY WILL SERVE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF KINDRED AT HOME​

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - UPON COMPLETING DEAL, BENJAMIN BREIER WILL SERVE AS CEO OF SPECIALTY HOSPITAL COMPANY, KINDRED HEALTHCARE

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE-FOLLOWING ACQUISITION,HOME HEALTH, HOSPICE AND COMMUNITY CARE BUSINESSES TO BE OPERATED AS A STANDALONE CO OWNED 40 PERCENT BY HUMANA​

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - HUMANA WILL HAVE A RIGHT TO BUY REMAINING OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN KINDRED AT HOME OVER TIME THROUGH A PUT/CALL ARRANGEMENT

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE-LTAC HOSPITALS, IRFS,CONTRACT REHABILITATION SERVICES BUSINESSES TO BE OPERATED AS SEPARATE SPECIALTY HOSPITAL CO OWNED BY TPG, WCAS​