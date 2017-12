Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* KINDREDBIO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL STUDY OF ZIMETA ORAL FOR FEVER IN HORSES

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF SAFETY DATA, DRUG ZIMETA APPEARS TO BE WELL TOLERATED ​

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - CO ANTICIPATES SUBMITTING EFFECTIVENESS TECHNICAL SECTION OF NEW ANIMAL DRUG APPLICATION IN EARLY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: