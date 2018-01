Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* KINGOLD JEWELRY SAYS ON JAN 2, UNIT ENTERED TRUST LOAN CONTRACT IN AMOUNT OF NO MORE THAN RMB 1,500 MILLION WITH CHINA MINSHENG TRUST CO​ - SEC FILING

* KINGOLD JEWELRY - ‍TRUST LOAN TO BE ISSUED IN INSTALLMENTS, EACH INSTALMENT HAVING 24 MONTH TERM​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FpOwjs) Further company coverage: