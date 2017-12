Dec 14 (Reuters) - Kingstone Companies Inc:

* KINGSTONE COMPANIES PRICES $30 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC - PRICED AN OFFERING OF $30 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.50% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC - PRICE TO PURCHASERS WAS 99.456% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES REPRESENTING A YIELD-TO-MATURITY OF 5.625%